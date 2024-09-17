Balapur Ganesh Laddu Sells for Record-Breaking Rs 30 Lakh!

Ganesh Nimajjanam is known for the Ganesh Laddu auction. Every year, on the last day of the Ganesh idol immersion, there is an auction for Laddu. During Tuesday morning's auction, Balapur-based BJP politician Kolan Shankar Reddy won the bid for Balapur Ganesh.

Dasari Dayanand Reddy purchased the Laddu at auction last year for Rs 27 lakh. The lLaddubrought in Rs 450 at auction in 1994. The auction amount has risen with time, surpassing Rs 30 lakh this year.

The Ganesh laddu was first auctioned off in 1994 when Kolan Mohan Reddy, a local farmer, paid Rs 450 for it. It's interesting to note that the same family has taken part in numerous auctions and has frequently won. Various village development projects are funded in part by the auction proceeds.

