Allu Arjun Granted Bail in Sandhya Theater Incident Case

Allu Arjun was granted regular bail today by the Nampally court in connection with the Sandhya Theater incident, which occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2. The tragic incident led to the death of a woman named Revathi in a stampede, and her son is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. The case was registered under Section 105 of the IPC following the incident.

Initially, Allu Arjun was remanded for 14 days, and the police had sent him to jail. However, after spending one night in jail, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail, and he later approached the Nampally court for regular bail. The Chikkadapalli police filed a counter-affidavit opposing the bail, but after considering the arguments from both sides, the court granted him regular bail today.

In a generous gesture following the tragic event, Allu Arjun’s family stepped in to support the affected family. Allu Aravind, the actor’s father, announced ₹1 crore for Revathi's son’s medical expenses. Director Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers each contributed ₹50 lakhs, bringing the total financial aid to ₹2 crores. The cheques were handed over to Dil Raju, the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC), for further assistance.

This incident has raised concerns about crowd management and the safety of moviegoers during high-profile film premieres.