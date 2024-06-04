Tejasvi Surya wins Bengaluru South with 2.77 lakh votes

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya has registered a thumping victory from the Bengaluru South Parliamentary segment against the Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy.

Surya secured 7.50 lakh votes and emerged victorious with a margin of 2.77 lakh votes.

Sowmya Reddy secured 4.73 lakh votes. Bengaluru South is considered as a safe BJP pocket and the BJP has never lost from here since 1991.

Former Union Minister Late Ananth Kumar represented the seat from 1996 to 2014.

Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy and it was expected that she would give a tough fight to the BJP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.