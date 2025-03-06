Tejashwi Yadav misrepresenting facts in Assembly, claims Samrat Chaudhary

Patna, March 6 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday and accused him of spreading lies and misleading the people of Bihar.

Chaudhary slammed 15 years of RJD rule under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, saying: “There was no work done for Bihar’s development. Instead, there was only dancing, singing, and ‘Launda Naach’ (a folk dance of Bihar).”

He claimed there was no discussion on progress, and the state was stuck in backwardness. He accused Tejashwi of misrepresenting facts in the Assembly.

He further said that Tejashwi Yadav did not study in childhood. He spent his time carrying water on the cricket field. Tejashwi Yadav was once a part of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the IPL and played domestic cricket.

Chaudhary took a dig at this, saying: “He only scored 37 runs in his entire first-class cricket career. It is not known which book or report he is reading his statistics from.”

The Bihar Assembly is witnessing intensified verbal battles between RJD and BJP-JDU ahead of the 2025 state elections.

Samrat Chaudhary also accused Tejashwi Yadav of hiding facts about his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule and misleading the public on economic growth.

Chaudhary compared economic data from the Lalu-Rabri era and the Nitish Kumar-led government, stating: “In 2001, Bihar’s per capita income was only Rs 6,000. Today, under CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership, it has increased to Rs 66,000. That’s an 11-fold rise in the last two decades.”

He argued that if Lalu Yadav had worked on development between 1990-2005, then Nitish Kumar would not have to rebuild Bihar from scratch. He highlighted a decline in poverty under Nitish Kumar’s governance.

“When Nitish Kumar took over, 54 per cent of Bihar’s population was below the poverty line. Today, it has come down to 34 per cent,” Choudhary said.

Chaudhary linked Lalu Prasad Yadav’s fodder scam conviction to the then-ruling central government, countering Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that it was a political conspiracy.

“In 1996, when Lalu Yadav was booked in the fodder scam, HD Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister, and Lalu himself supported him. In 1997, when Lalu went to jail on a rickshaw, IK Gujral was the PM. So, the case against Lalu was filed under his own party’s government,” Choudhary said.

He accused Tejashwi of twisting facts and misleading the public: “Now, Tejashwi Yadav is spreading confusion and lies about the fodder scam.”

