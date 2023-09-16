TDP to raise issue of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in Parliament

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to raise the issue of the arrest of its national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Parliament during the special session beginning on September 18.

The decision was taken at the TDP Parliamentary Party (TDPP) held in the national capital on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is son of Chandrababu Naidu.

This is the first time since Naidu became TDP president in 1995 that the TDPP meeting was not chaired by him.

The meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party in the special session.

It assumed significance in the backdrop of the arrest and the judicial remand of Chandrababu Naidu.

It was decided to raise the issue of Naidu's arrest and the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The TDP supremo was arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID last week in multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

A court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Naidu is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Condemning his 'illegal' arrest the TDP cadres have been staging protests across Andhra Pradesh for the last six days.

