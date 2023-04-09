Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) British actor Joe Alwyn and singer Taylor Swift broke up a few weeks ago.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic."

The portal was told "the relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows." Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week.

It wasn't so long ago when Swift and Alwyn were said to have been in a great place in their relationship. They started dating in late 2016, and a source told ET back in October that they were "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong."

That update came just hours after Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, followed by seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album.

For his part, Alwyn, 32, told British Vogue in September 2018 that he's keenly aware fans always want to be in the know when it comes to his and Swift's relationship.

