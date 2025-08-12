Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu's comments on Lord Ram spark political row in TN

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Celebrated Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu has stirred controversy with his recent remarks on Lord Ram, prompting sharp criticism from the Tamil Nadu BJP, which has accused him of making "anti-Hindu" statements.

The row erupted after Vairamuthu, while speaking at a function organised by the Kambar Kazhagam in Chennai, reflected on an episode from the Ramayana.

He referred to the incident in which Lord Ram shot Vaali from a concealed position, a move often debated among scholars.

"When Lord Ram attacked Vaali from a hideout, Valmiki, Vaali, and the entire world did not forgive him. But poet Kamban, who translated the Ramayana into Tamil, forgave Lord Ram," Vairamuthu said.

Explaining Kamban's interpretation, he noted, "Kamban said that Lord Ram was out of his mind due to his separation from Goddess Sita. According to IPC Section 84, a person who is out of his mind cannot be punished. Kamban may not have known the law, but he understood society."

His comments, which linked the epic's moral considerations to modern Indian Penal Code provisions, drew immediate backlash from sections of the Hindu community and political opponents.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran was quick to condemn the remarks, terming them "anti-Hindu" and accusing Vairamuthu of disrespecting a revered deity.

"This is an insult to Hindu faith. Why has the DMK, which claims to uphold secularism, remained silent on such comments? Why is there no condemnation from them?" he asked, suggesting that the ruling party's inaction amounted to tacit approval.

The controversy has ignited fresh debate in Tamil Nadu's politically sensitive religious discourse.

While Vairamuthu's supporters argue that his remarks were a literary and historical analysis of Kamban's interpretation, critics see them as an affront to Hindu sentiments.

This is not the first time Vairamuthu, a Sahitya Akademi and Padma Bhushan awardee, has found himself in the middle of a public storm over his statements on religious or cultural subjects.

His earlier comments on Andal, the revered Tamil saint-poet, had also sparked widespread protests from Hindu groups.

With the BJP demanding an apology and the DMK yet to respond, the issue is expected to remain in the political spotlight in the coming days, further polarising public opinion ahead of the state's festive season, when Lord Ram-related religious observances are common.

