'Taare Zameen Par' fame Tanay Chheda reflects on his journey growing up in industry as a child actor

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Tanay Chheda, who is currently starring in the web-show 'Cadets' has reflected upon his long journey in the industry as a child artist, sharing that he has been on set his whole life, and the experience he has gained has been priceless.

Talking about the same, Tanay shared: "I have been on set my whole life, working with great people like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and many others since I was four years old. The experience I’ve gained throughout this journey has been priceless. I’ve never seen myself as anything other than an actor, and I’m grateful to be doing something I enjoy.”

He further added: "With 'Cadets', I felt it was a great journey. I learned a lot from my co-stars, especially Gautam, who has given us more tips than the directors. Every member of a film set, including the production team, the director, and the cast, is crucial to the process."

'Cadets' is a coming-of-age series set in pre-Kargil War India. Follow Manoj, Albert, Randhir, and Neeraj as they transition from sheltered lives to the intense world of the National Defence Academy, exploring their camaraderie, rigorous training, and the challenges of becoming soldiers.

The show also features Anand Tiwari, Tushar Saini, Gautam Gujjar, and Chayan Chopra. The series is directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee and produced by Anand Tiwari.

It is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

Meanwhile, Tanay first appeared in the 2006 action thriller 'Don: The Chase Begins Again', directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film starred Shah Rukh as the titular anti-hero and Priyanka Chopra as Roma, while Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, and Om Puri appear in pivotal roles.

He essayed the character of Rajan Damodaran in the 2007 psychological film 'Taare Zameen Par', produced and directed by Aamir Khan. It stars Aamir in the lead, with Darsheel Safary, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

Tanay also featured in 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'My Name is Khan', and 'Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.