Taapsee Pannu heads towards her final act in Gandhari

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the streaming thriller movie ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, has shared the BTS picture from her upcoming movie ‘Gandhari’.

On Wednesday, the ‘Manmarziyaan’ actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures from the sets of her upcoming movie. Both the pictures showcase her with her back facing the camera. It seems the actress wants to keep the look of her character a mystery.

The first picture shows the actress walking on the sea shore. The second picture features the actress surrounded by the film’s crew including her frequent collaborator, writer Kanika Dhillon and director Devashish Makhija. Devashish can be seen wearing a leg cast.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption as she wrote, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going…. That’s the one line that summarises the motivation and experience #Gandhari has given us. As we slowly head towards our final act, we are ready to break the glass ceiling (literally as well) Because if you want something you never had, you have to do something you have never done. #Gandhari #HalfwayThroughShoot #ComingSoon”.

Earlier, the actress celebrated Lohri on the sets of her ‘Gandhari’.

A well-placed source revealed, “Taapsee Pannu started the year with a bang shooting for her next film Gandhari. She is currently shooting for the film and is celebrating the festival on the sets of the film this year”.

The source further mentioned, “It’s a festival she loves and celebrates with her family, but as she is shooting this time around, she will be celebrating it on the sets of the film”.

The actress is enjoying the best phases in her professional and personal lives. Last year, she tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, the Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur. The glimpses from their wedding ceremony went viral on the Internet. In a video, which was widely circulated on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, was seen working towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song ‘Chitta Kukkar’ playing in the background.

