T20 World Cup: 'Just a cramp', Aussie skipper gives injury update on Mitchell Starc

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 6 (IANS) Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh provided an injury update on fast-bowler Mitchell Starc saying that left-arm pacer suffered a cramp and the teamm don't want to take a chance with him ahead of taking on defending champion England.

Marcus Stoinis' half-century followed by his three-wicket haul steered Australia to a 39-run win over Oman in their opening T20 World Cup match at Kensington Oval.

However, Australia suffered an injury scare as Starc walked off the field with team physio after bowling just one ball of his final over. Cameron Green substituted for him on the field as Glenn Maxwell completed his remaining over.

"Took his time and showed his experience. Starcy was just a cramp so didn't want to take a chance. When Starcy says I am okay to go off you let him go off. We are looking forward to playing England. Different conditions here. Oman v Australia was a tight one, great for the game of cricket. There is sun here and we will enjoy that. It's going to be a great game," Marsh said in the post-match presentation.

The Aussie skipper further said they will play with an old-fashion T20 approach in the ongoing marquee event.

Being played in the West Indies and the USA (for the first time), the conditions are slow and not favourable for the IPL-style hard-hitting. The teams have not been easily able to post above 150 or above totals in the first 10 matches of the competitions, barring three games.

Admitting the fact, Marsh said the pitches are not favourable for 200 totals and need a different batting approach. "Close game. Good to get the win. It's not going to be the 200 types in this tournament. We are kind of going to the old T20 style here in this tournament," he said.

On the match front, Stoinis' quickfire 67* off 36 balls studded with six maximums and two fours coupled with David Warner's resilient 56 guided Australia to 164/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first.

The all-rounder also picked up three scalps in as may as overs and bagged the Player of the Match accolade. Starc, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa clinched two scalps each to restrict Oman to 125/9 in 20 overs.

Australia will lock horns with England at the same venue on Saturday, June 8 (as per IST).

