T20 World Cup: I've got a bit of a soft spot for Bumrah, says USA's Corey Anderson

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The USA all-rounder Corey Anderson revealed his respect for Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ahead of an anticipated clash between two sides in the ICC T20 World Cup at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Anderson’s fondness for Bumrah stems from their shared history in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where both played for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Reflecting on those days, Anderson recalled how Bumrah, then a raw and promising talent, has now ascended to become one of the world’s premier bowlers.

“I've got a bit of a soft spot for Bumrah,” Anderson told Star Sports. “I think I was at Mumbai when he was first introduced to MI, and watching him develop from this raw natural talent to one of the best bowlers in the world has been amazing. It's cool to see that progress throughout because you see the things they talk about early in their careers, and how they gain experience. To watch him reach his potential is awesome.”

Despite the USA entering the tournament as clear underdogs, they have captured the hearts of cricket fans with their remarkable performances, securing victories against Canada and Pakistan in Group A.

The win against Pakistan, in particular, was a nail-biting super-over thriller, with Indian-origin players like pacer Saurabh Netravalkar delivering match-winning performances. This success has only added to the anticipation surrounding their match against India.

Anderson, who has played extensively in the IPL alongside legends like Rohit Sharma and later Virat Kohli at RCB, is excited about the upcoming encounter with Bumrah. “We’re obviously going to come up against him, and he can do some serious damage. I think it’s going to be extremely exciting to face him as well,” Anderson added.

Bumrah has been in scintillating form, taking five wickets in two matches, and his presence is expected to be a significant challenge for the USA. Meanwhile, Anderson has yet to showcase his batting prowess in the tournament, but his experience and familiarity with Indian conditions could prove invaluable.

