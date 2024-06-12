Goa FDA warns against commercialisation of human milk

Panaji, June 12 (IANS) Goa's Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has warned against unauthorised commercialisation of human milk in the coastal state.

FDA Director Jyoti Sardesai told IANS that the processing or sale of human milk is not permitted under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. "We have informed the Food Business Operators about this," she said, adding that no such case has been noticed in the state.

"All such activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped," she said, citing the Central government's directives.

"Any violation may result in the initiation of action against the Food Business Operator in accordance with the FSS Act," Sardesai added.

