IPL 2025: Hopefully someone steps up for SRH to bat a bit longer, says Clarke

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to make a turnaround in their fortunes in IPL 2025, adding that someone has to step up for them and bat for a longer period if they are to move up from the bottom of the points table.

SRH have lost four successive games in IPL 2025 and are at the bottom of the points table with just one win against their name. The Pat Cummins-led side needs their famed batting line-up and bowling to click against an in-form Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial Saturday evening clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

“Cummins and company are due, that’s for sure. I can’t believe Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table - that’s unbelievable. There’s been a lot of talk about the 300-run game, but I’d like to think that’s behind them now.”

“They should be focused on just winning the next game. They’ve got a really good team and will continue with their aggressive approach. But if the moment calls for someone to steady the innings and bat a bit longer, hopefully someone will step up.”

“You’d expect they’ve learned from their earlier mistakes. They’re just too good a team to be sitting at the bottom. I really believe Pat Cummins and his side will turn it around this time,” said Clarke on JioStar.

SRH have a strong 16-7 head-to-head record against PBKS and have won four out of their last five meetings since 2022. At their home turf, SRH have lost only once out of nine times against PBKS. All of this should serve as a big boost to SRH in their quest to turn things around before they miss the bus for the IPL 2025 playoffs qualification.

