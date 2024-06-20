T20 World Cup: Indian team wears black armbands in memory of former fast-bowler David Johnson

Bridgetown, June 20 (IANS) The Indian team is wearing black armbands in memory of former fast-bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 52, during the Super Eight match against Afghanistan in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval.

“Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former India fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday,” said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), shortly after the toss was done.

Johnson was a fast bowler who played two Tests for India in 1996, taking three wickets. In domestic cricket, he picked up 125 wickets for Karnataka in 39 first-class appearances. The highlight of Johnson’s career was clocking a speed of 157.8 km/h during a Test match against Australia.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble stated on X, “Saddened to hear of the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon, ‘Benny’!”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family,” tweeted legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

"Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones," wrote former India opener Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

"Deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered," tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.