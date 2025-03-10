Syrian interim president vows accountability amid reports of mass killings

Damascus, March 10 (IANS) Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed to hold accountable those responsible for recent violence in the coastal region, particularly "remnants of the former regime" whom he accused of orchestrating attacks on security forces and civilians.

In a televised address, al-Sharaa on Sunday, condemned the killings of security personnel and civilians in Latakia and Tartous provinces, blaming the escalation on "remnants of the fallen regime and their foreign backers" who, he said, seek to destabilise Syria and incite sectarian strife.

He reaffirmed that those involved in crimes, whether against state forces or civilians, would face justice without exception, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Sharaa also denounced any attempts to divide Syria, warning against calls for foreign intervention or internal discord.

"Syria will remain united with the will of its people and the strength of its army," he said.

Meanwhile, Al-Sharaa announced the formation of a High Committee for Civil Peace, tasked with engaging directly with communities in the coastal region to address concerns and ensure stability.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Sunday, strongly condemned the killings of civilians in Syria, calling for a full investigation into the executions of non-combatants and the prosecution of those responsible.

"We are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families, including women, children and hors de combat fighters, being killed," Turk said in a statement. He also called for the establishment of a comprehensive and credible justice process at the national level, ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and accountability.

Violent clashes broke out Thursday in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartous between Syrian security forces and armed groups opposing the new government in Damascus.

On Friday night, additional army and interior ministry units arrived in Tartous and Latakia. Local authorities imposed a curfew amid the escalation. The country's interim defence ministry announced the closure of roads leading to the region.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said that 745 civilians have been killed in coastal Syria in recent days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.