SVPI Airport: Your gateway to domestic, global destinations this winter

Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (IANS) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises can be the perfect place of adventure this winter.

SVPI Airport offers both domestic and international destinations, with a variety of direct flights to these destinations, and can be easier than ever to plan your dream vacation.

SVPI Airport currently connects to over 46 domestic destinations with six airlines.

In the North-East region, one can visit the enchanting beauty of Guwahati, with Indigo’s seven flights a week.

In western India, Alliance Air flies three days per week to Udaipur (Rajasthan), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), and Keshod (Gujarat). These destinations boast beautiful lakes, wildlife safari, religious sites, and vibrant bazaars.

One can also visit Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, a city renowned for its historical significance, delicious cuisine, and traditional handicrafts with Star Air, flying four flights a week.

In Kerala, one can seek a calming getaway in Munnar, with Indigo flying to Kochi (COK) Airport with 10 flights per week; discover the spiritual significance of Thiruvananthapuram with Indigo flying four flights per week.

In Goa, one can relax on the pristine beaches, indulge in water sports, and experience the vibrant nightlife, with several flights including SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Indigo. In Karnataka’s Belagavi, one can explore the historical forts, temples, and scenic landscapes with Star Air, flying three flights per week.

SVPI Airport also connects to 16 international destinations with 20 airlines.

In Southeast Asia, one can visit Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur from the towering Petronas Twin Towers to the historic temples and delicious street food experience with Air Asia and Malaysian Airlines.

In Bangkok, Thailand, one can explore the bustling city known for its stunning temples, lively nightlife, vibrant markets, and delicious street food with Thai Airways, Thai Air Asia, and Thai Lion Air.

One can also visit Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang in Vietnam to immerse in the rich history and culture, with beautiful lakes, ancient temples, and beautiful beaches with VietJet Air.

SVPIA has won the prestigious Certificate of Merit at the 'National Energy Conservation Awards 2024' (NECA 2024), making it the only airport in India to receive this coveted award.

