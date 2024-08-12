Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Lahore 1947’ wraps up filming

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who delivered the blockbuster film ‘Gadar 2’, last year, has wrapped up the filming of his upcoming movie ‘Lahore 1947’. The film has been shot over a single 70-day schedule.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, also stars Preity G Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal. Abhimanyu plays the antagonist opposite Sunny. The film tells the story from the era of the partition of India.

A source close to the production said: "The shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’ has concluded after an intensive 70-day schedule. The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It's been a superb experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film.”

The patchwork on the film will be done once the edit is locked but largely, the film has finished shooting.

“Raj ji has been very excited with what they have been able to capture. There have been several crowd sequences that have been shot,” the source added.

The film, which was officially announced last October, has been produced by Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Earlier, Preity Zinta completed her part in the film in June. At the time, the actress had shared a video as she wrapped up the film. Taking to Instagram, Preity called it the "toughest film" of her career. She also thanked Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and others.

The makers recently unveiled that the film's grand finale included a breathtaking train sequence, which is touted as one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to set new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.

