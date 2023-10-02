Subroto Cup announces new fixtures for Junior (U 14) Boys Tournament

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) The Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) has announced new fixtures for the Sub Junior (U 14) Boys tournament of the 62nd edition of the Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament.

The development was forced given 15 teams had to be unfortunately disqualified for fielding overage players in their squad. All the matches which were played on Sunday, October 01, 2023, were also deemed null and void by the organisers.

The new fixtures contain 22 teams divided into eight groups.The group matches will be played from October 2-4, 2023, at the Air Force School, Jalahalli, Air Force School, Yelahanka and Air Force Headquarters Training Command.

The winners of each group will play the quarterfinals which will be played on October 06, and the semifinals will be played on October 8. The finals of the tournament will be played on October 10.

All the knockout matches will be played at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre.

A Skeletal Age Estimation Test was conducted on Sunday as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) . The test was conducted at a hospital on Tumkur Road in Bengaluru by a doctor assigned by AIFF.

A total of 126 players were tested in which 87 players failed the test and 34 players cleared the test. The results of five players will be announced today. A minimum of four players from each team were tested and the 15 teams disqualified had a minimum of four players found to be overage. SMSES this year has taken such an initiative under the aegis of the AIFF to curb age fraud in the best interests of a fair tournament.

