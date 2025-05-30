Study links depression with high risk of dementia in both mid and later-life

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Depression can significantly raise the risk of dementia both in middle age as well as among those aged 50 and above, according to a study.

Dementia affects over 57 million people globally. There is currently no cure, so identifying and treating the factors to reduce the risk, such as depression, is an important public health priority.

The findings showed that potential links between depression and dementia are complex and may include chronic inflammation, hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis dysregulation, vascular changes, alterations to neurotrophic factors, and neurotransmitter imbalances. Shared genetic and behavioural-related modifications may also increase the risks.

The study, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, highlights the importance of recognising and treating depression across the life course, not just for mental health, but also as part of a broader strategy to protect brain health.

“Public health efforts need to place greater emphasis on preventative brain health, including scaling up access to effective mental health care," said Jacob Brain from the Institute of Mental Health and School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, UK.

Previous studies have shown that people with depression are more likely to develop dementia later in life. Still, there's been a lot of debate about when depression matters most, whether it's depression that starts in midlife -- in the 40s or 50s, or depression that appears later in life -- in the 60s or beyond.

This new research brings together all the existing evidence and adds new analysis to examine this timing in more detail.

"Our findings raise the possibility that depression late in life may not just be a risk factor, but it could also be an early warning sign of dementia beginning to develop. By clarifying this timing, our work helps guide future research, treatment, and prevention strategies," Brain said.

The study, based on a meta-analysis of more than 20 studies involving over 34 lakh participants, specifically focused on the timing of when depression was measured, whether it was measured in midlife or later life, and calculated how much it increased the risk of developing dementia.

This essentially helped the researchers to provide a more accurate and up-to-date picture of how depression at different life stages is linked to dementia risk."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.