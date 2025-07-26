Student electrocuted to death: Kerala Education Department dismisses school management

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 (IANS) Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday said the management of the government-aided school in Kollam district, where a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted, has been dismissed.

Class 8th student Mithun, while trying to retrieve footwear from the top of a shed, came in contact with an electric line and died.

The incident took place at the Thevelakkara Boys School on July 17, just before the classes began.

"Our first action was to suspend the headmistress. After going through the details, we have decided to suspend the management of the school with immediate effect. A senior education officer from the district will now manage the affairs of the school," said Sivankutty.

" A lot of things have to be put in place at the school. The funds for it have to be borne by the management. We lost one of our sons, Mithun, and the management is responsible for what happened. This action is a pointer to all other schools that they will face tough actions if things are not well," added Sivankutty.

School Manager Tulasidharan Pillai said he and the management accept the decision of the Kerala government.

"Mithun's family suffered irreparable loss. Losing the post is insignificant. We accept the decision," Pillai said.

"However, he said that the same power line was there before, too," said Pillai.

"The previous headmaster of the school was a top Congress leader. What action did he take about this power line? The protesters, the Congress and UDF, are trying to politicise the issue as crucial local body and Assembly elections are round the corner," added Pillai.

Mithun's father is a mason, and his mother works as a domestic help in Kuwait.

The state government had handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Mithun's family.

