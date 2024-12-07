Srman Jain shares his experience directing the music video ‘Tum Kya Ho’ featuring John Abraham and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Actor Srman Jain, known for his work in shows like 'Adaalat', 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Chhanchhan', 'Mere Angne Mein', and 'Trideviyaan', has recently ventured into directing.

His latest offering is the music video 'Tum Kya Ho', featuring John Abraham and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Srman co-directed this video with Preet Rajput.

Notably, the song marks a long-awaited collaboration between singers Ankit Tiwari and Arijit Singh.

Talking about the same, Srman says, “This song is a collaboration between Ankit Tiwari and Arijit Singh after a long gap, which makes it extra special. It’s an international-style new age music video, shot in Alibaug but it gives the feel of being filmed abroad. It’s been an incredible experience working with such talented individuals, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Interestingly Srman has worked with John Abraham many years ago in the film ‘Desi Boyz’.

Throwing more light on that, Srman says,”John is very sweet and humble, and when I met him after all these years, having first met him during ‘Desi Boyz’ in 2010 he immediately recognized me. This felt amazing. Sanjeeda, on the other hand, is someone I’ve always wanted to work with. She is kind, adorable, and naturally beautiful. I even made sure she used minimal makeup because she doesn’t need it! Both of them, along with their teams, felt like family, making the experience even better and memorable.”

Srman shares that the chemistry between John and Sanjeeda is excellent and he can’t wait to see that.

He adds,”Their on-screen chemistry is amazing! They look so good together and complement each other perfectly. Sanjeeda has this natural charm, and John brings in his strong screen presence. Their chemistry will definitely be loved by the audience.”

