Panic grips Jaipur as leopard enters residential area, captured after four hours

Jaipur, Dec 7 (IANS) Panic gripped Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar for nearly four hours on Saturday when a leopard unexpectedly entered the residential area, keeping the residents locked inside their houses.

Forest Department officials swiftly responded to the situation, launching an operation to tranquilise and capture the animal. Despite initial difficulties, the leopard was successfully subdued around 5:22 PM after an intense effort.

The incident started at approximately 1 PM when residents spotted the leopard emerging from a park in Sector 2. It then entered a nearby apartment and roamed the streets, causing widespread alarm. During its movement, the leopard attacked three individuals, heightening the fear among locals. The Forest Department team worked relentlessly, tracking the animal as it moved through gardens, apartments, and streets before finally capturing it.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Jagdish Gupta said that the leopard was first seen near the government guest house and later found in the CPWD garden, hidden behind plants. He noted that Vidyadhar Nagar's proximity to the Nahargarh forest area allows leopards to occasionally stray into residential zones in search of food or water.

Leopard sightings are not uncommon in Jaipur due to its closeness to the Jhalana and Amagarh Leopard Reserves. In the past, leopards have been seen in areas like Manbagh, Jaisinghpura Khor, and Jagatpura’s Ashiana Greenwood Society, as well as Delhi Road and Malviya Nagar. These animals have been known to prey on livestock and wildlife, with some encounters tragically resulting in human casualties, including the death of a child in Jamwaramgarh.

Jaipur is home to a thriving leopard population, with around 75 leopards inhabiting the Jhalana, Amagarh, and Nahargarh forest regions. The Jhalana reserve alone houses about 45 leopards, while Amagarh forests host over 20. Notably, Jaipur is the first city in the country to have two leopard safaris, one lion safari, one tiger and one elephant safari.

