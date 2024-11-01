Sania and Shoaib Celebrate Son's Birthday Separately after Divorce

Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who announced their divorce in January 2024, recently celebrated their son Izhaan's 6th birthday separately.

Sania took to social media to share adorable photos from Izhaan's birthday celebrations, expressing her love and disbelief at her baby boy growing up. "My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6. You are the reason for my smile. Happy birthday laddu," she captioned.

Also read: Diwali Releases Review: Lucky Baskhar, KA, Amaran, Bagheera

Meanwhile, Shoaib shared a heartwarming video of spending quality time with Izhaan at a scenic location, complete with a birthday cake. In the accompanying note, he wrote, "Happy birthday champ! May you have many more years filled with laughter and love. Baba always has your back and may you grow up to make us all proud."

The divorce announcement came as a surprise to fans, especially after Shoaib revealed his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, subsequently shared a statement confirming the divorce, wishing Shoaib well in his new journey.

Also read: OTT Releases November 1: 15 New movies and shows This Week

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" the statement read.

Shoaib's marriage to Sana Javed marks his third marriage. Despite the separation, both Sania and Shoaib seem committed to co-parenting Izhaan, ensuring he receives love and support from both sides.

Also read: Sania Mirza's Son Izhaan's Birthday Photos