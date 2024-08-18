Rahul Dravid’s son Samit hits monster six in Maharaja Trophy, fans call him ’Junior Wall’  

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, Mysuru Warriors v Bengaluru Blasters: The legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, popularly known as "The Wall" must be a proud father as his son Samit Dravid is receiving praises for his excellent batting skills.

Samit made his debut in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament. Representing the Mysuru Warriors, Samit let his bat do the talking against the Bengaluru Blasters. Batting at number four, Samit contributed seven runs to his team’s total in the rain-disrupted match. However, the sixer smashed by the Jr. Dravid made the cricket enthusiasts take notice of his batting style. The video of Samit’s sixer quickly went viral on social media.

See the fans' reactions to Samit’s sixer during MW vs BB match:

Keeping his hand on trunk like his dad 🤣 https://t.co/0JWUp7i1pT — Shhhh!! (@breathcric) August 17, 2024