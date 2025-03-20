IPL 2025: Why Is Riyan Parag Captaining Rajasthan Royals but Not Sanju Samson?

In a surprise announcement that will definitely shock cricket fans and Rajasthan Royals fans, Kerala batter Sanju Samson will be stepping down from captaincy for a few games in the IPL 2025. Sanju has just come from injury and is now recovering. While he is fit and cleared for batting, to protect his body mentally, Samson has decided to step away for a few games.

As his replacement, Sanju has announced that Riyan Parag, a permanent member of the Royals squad, will lead the team. It comes off as a huge shock for fans to see Sanju Samson not captaining for 3 games, especially with Rahul Dravid back at the helm to motivate and mentor players.

Rajasthan Royals shared this news on their social media handles. The clip has got Samson revealing that there are a lot of leaders in the team and Riyan is one of them. He will be leading the game in Sanju's absence as a captain for a brief while.

For long, Rajasthan Royals has always boasted of their incredible lineup, but they have always fallen flat when it comes to important matches. They reached the playoffs multiple times but failed to convert and win the title. This is the major complaint that the fans have on them.

But Rahul Dravid is back in the team in a mentoring capacity. Even Dravid got injured recently while playing cricket with his son, and he came to the RR training camp on crutches. It will be interesting to see if Rajasthan changes their strategy under the new captain Riyan Parag and makes a dominant start to the tournament, or will they struggle to find footing?