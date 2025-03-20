Bank holidays from March 23 - 25 likely due to Bank Strike!

The banking community is likely going to have a four-day holiday, from Saturday, March 23, continuing up to Tuesday, March 26. The United Forum of Bank Unions has announced a two-day bank strike on March 24 and 25, and including the usual Saturday and Sunday holidays, this will be a four-day holiday depending on the effect of the strike.

The strike has been issued as the Indian Banks' Association did not accept the forum's demands, which are:

Cutting staff deficit in banks to enhance efficiency and customer service

Regularizing contract workers to ensure job security and stability

Adopting a 5-day workweek for bank staff to align the banking industry with other sectors

Offering improved wages and benefits to bank staff

In a big decision, the forum is advocating a 5-day working week for bank employees, which would be more conducive to a work-life balance for bank employees. It would be initiated in April.

During the four-day festivity, banking services will not be available, with an exception for:

ATM services

Online banking services

Mobile banking services

Customers are requested to make arrangements in advance and avoid any inconvenience. Below are a few tips that will guide you in preparation:

Proceed with your banking activities before the holiday

Avail the ATM and online banking facility for urgent transactions

Validate your account balance and transaction history before the holiday

Avoid programming transactions during the holiday season

The four-day holiday will be inconvenient to customers to some extent, but it is necessary to accommodate the needs of the bank employees. The strike is due to the long-pending demands of the bank employees, and it is important to meet their demands to enhance the overall banking experience.

We will provide you with updates on any future developments in the bank strike and holiday. Stay tuned for more!

