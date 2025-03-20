March 21 Holiday in Rajasthan for Sheetala Ashtami

Jaipur schools have announced three successive holidays, beginning from March 21, on the occasion of Sheetala Ashtami, followed by Saturday and Sunday. This festive break will give the students a well-deserved relaxation from their daily studies, letting them unwind, rejuvenate, and soak up the festive environment. The holidays are as given below:

March 21: Sheetala Ashtami holiday

March 22: Saturday holiday

March 23: Sunday holiday

The Jaipur Collector had announced a holiday on November 27 last year on the day of Sheetala Ashtami. According to this announcement, schools in the city will remain closed on March 21. Sheetala Ashtami is an important festival in the Jaipur area, especially in the Chaksu region. The festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, and the holiday announcement will allow students and teachers to join the festivities.

The three-day holiday will also be a chance for students to spend quality time with their families and friends. Due to the academic pressure and examination stress, students usually struggle to take a break and relax. This holiday will allow them to relax, pursue their hobbies, and recharge their minds and bodies.

In addition to this, the holiday will also provide an opportunity for school personnel and teachers to enjoy a much-needed rest. They can spend this time planning and preparing for the subsequent academic sessions, revising teaching materials, and participating in professional development.

Apart from the holidays, the school administration will also make sure that all arrangements are in place to enable the smooth running of the school after the holidays. This involves making sure that all the assignments and projects are done, and the students are ready for the exams.

In short, the three-day holiday announced by the Jaipur Collector is a good gesture that will favour both teachers and students. It will give a much-needed relief to the academic schedule, allow students to join in the celebration, and help teachers relax and get ready for the new academic sessions.

