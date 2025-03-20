‘Sagarmala 2.0’ to catalyse investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore: Minister

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Centre is currently executing 839 projects worth Rs 5.79 lakh crore under the 'Sagarmala' programme, with 272 projects already completed at an investment of Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

The next ‘Sagarmala 2.0’ initiative is a visionary upgrade with a new focus on shipbuilding, repair, breaking and recycling. Backed by Rs 40,000 crore in budgetary support, it aims to catalyse investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore over the next decade, said the government.

According to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, 234 port modernisation projects worth Rs 2.91 lakh crore are underway, with 103 projects completed, adding 230 MTPA capacity.

In connectivity, 279 projects worth Rs 2.06 lakh crore are being implemented, with 92 projects completed, boosting 1,500 km of port links.

“Port-led industrialisation saw 14 projects worth Rs 55,000 crore, with nine completed. Over 310 projects worth Rs 26,000 crore under Coastal Community Development and Inland Waterways have benefitted 30,000+ fishermen and coastal infrastructure,” according to the minister.

The Ministry has also provided Rs 10,000 crore for 119 projects across coastal states and UTs under Sagarmala.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the huge value of maritime sector, that remained neglected for decades, was realised with Sagarmala,” said Sonowal at the 4th National Sagarmala Apex Committee Meet.

“As we move towards Sagarmala 2.0, our focus is on bridging critical infrastructure gaps with fresh investments, driving coastal economic growth, and positioning India as a global maritime leader,” he added.

Sagarmala has made India’s ports faster, boosted the coastal economy, revived inland waterways, and improved global logistics rankings.

Coastal shipping grew 118 per cent in a decade, Ro-Pax ferries moved over 40 lakh passengers, and inland waterway cargo rose 700 per cent.

Nine Indian ports rank in the world’s top 100, with Vizag in the top 20 container ports. Indian ports now outperform many advanced maritime nations on key metrics.

The Ministry is also working to transform India’s maritime sector by 2047 through initiatives such as the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV).

“It aspires to position India among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by adding 4 million GRT of shipbuilding capacity. It also targets expanding port handling capacity to 10 billion metric tons annually, representing the most significant growth trajectory ever for India’s maritime industry,” said Sonowal.

