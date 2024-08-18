Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas looks like 'joker' says Bollywood actor!

Kalki 2898 AD has become the recent sensational hit by ruuing over 50 days in the theatre after its release on June 27. However, a prominent Bollywood actor, Arshad Warsi, said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. In a recent interview, he said that he watched the movie but didn't like it. He further stated that he liked Amitabh Bachchan's acting and looked praising him for acting in Kalki even in his eighties. But the actor continued saying he was not satisfied with Prabha's look.

In the podcast, he said, "I watched Kalki 2898 AD, which I didn't like. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab… Amit Ji was unbelievable! I cannot understand that man. I swear, jitna power unmein hai, thoda sa mil jaaye toh life ban jaaye. He's unreal".

"Prabhas, I am unfortunate, but why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see a Mad Max year; I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this? I will never understand), he added.

When the host asked about the recent movie he didn't like, he said Kalki 2898 AD and added that Prabhas looked like a 'Joker'. As the video went viral, fans were furious about his comments. They were angry, saying, "Why don't they encourage new genre movies and actors? Bollywood is failing because of such egos and envy. Nepotism mafia."

Video: