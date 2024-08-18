Abhay Mohan clinches maiden Formula 1600 National Championship

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) The 16-year-old Bengaluru driver, Abhay Mohan, clinched his maiden National title winning the prestigious Formula 1600 National championship with ten consecutive wins as the fourth and final round of the MMSC Indian National Car Racing Championship concluded here on Sunday.

The 2022 Junior National Karting champion, graduated to single seater racing just this year, but he took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round.

“This is my first year in single seater Formula cars, but it has been a memorable season. It feels really amazing to be the National champion and to have 10 consecutive wins. After all the hard work, it is the support I got from my parents, family, friends and JA motorsports is amazing. I want to thank all of them and my mechs for the splendid job,” said a beaming Abhay Mohan following his achievement.

He had an impressive unbeaten run of 10 consecutive races and conceded points only after clinching the championship that had 12 races.

His driving skills and racing lines left others to fight among themselves for minor placings. Two Mumbai driver Zahan Commissariat and Raaj Bakhru finished second and third in the championship.

The 2008 born driver shifted to NIOS home schooling to focus on his racing. Of the 12 races, he won 11 and garnered 293 out of 300 points. In the final race which was red-flagged and re-started from the pit lane, Abhay kept his cool and clinched the issue for a winning end to his maiden championship.

“I am glad that I got the opportunity and facilities to race here. I thank MRF and MMSC. This helps us to broaden our racing career and opens doors for better things,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.