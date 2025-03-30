Sports Min Mandaviya, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lead Fit India Sundays on Cycle event across nation

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded the Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Junagadh, Gujarat on Sunday. Simultaneously, the cycling rally was flagged off by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan from Cliff House in Trivandrum.

In Junagadh, over 500 cyclists embarked on a route from the iconic Girnar Gate to the revered Bhavnath Mahadev temple, hosted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre in Gandhinagar. In Trivandrum, the rally followed an iconic 7km route, from the Cliff House through the Central Stadium; this was hosted by the SAI Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (SAI LNCPE).

This week’s Sundays on Cycle placed a special emphasis on the involvement of school students across the country, who cycled alongside their parents and teachers. “You can make a lifelong friendship with cycling, so make this exercise your best friend," Mandaviya encouraged participants at the event in Junagadh.

"The Fit India campaign is developing as a nationwide festival, and today, the large participation of school children in Sundays on Cycle vividly depicts this. Paying attention to health is crucial for the progress of the country," he added.

Active cycling drives were also conducted across Khelo India Centres (KICs), in districts such as Shivtarai in Bilaspur and Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh, Darbhanga in Bihar, and Orai in Uttar Pradesh.

In Trivandrum, over 500 fitness enthusiasts, cycling groups, and organisations from across Kerala, including Indian Army CRPF, BSF, NCC, Kerala Police (SAP), Kerala Police (Traffic), Crime Branch, Collectorate, FCI, RBI, Department of Sports, Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, KRCC, KSSC, NSS, Trivandrum Golf Club, Kerala Olympic Association and Kerala Cycling Association, participated.

In the national capital, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event saw the presence of prominent sports personalities. Arjuna Awardee boxer Sonia Lather and Asian U-22 Championships 2024 gold medallist and Khelo India scheme athlete Prachi Dhankhar joined the gathering. ‘Push-up man of India’ Rohtash Chaudhary returned for the event, while Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma contributed to the event virtually, extending the reach of the fitness message.

“As a cricketer, I understand the profound significance of physical activity,” remarked Deepti Sharma, a key member of the Indian women’s cricket team that secured gold at the Asian Games 2022. “Cycling is not only a fantastic way to stay fit but also an enjoyable activity that strengthens connections within our communities and promotes environmental consciousness. It is truly amazing that over 2 lakh riders from all age groups have participated in the Sundays on Cycle initiative since its start in December 2024, spanning over 4500 locations across the country.”

The 21-year-old boxer Prachi Dhankhar expressed her appreciation for the broader impact of the Fit India Movement. “The Fit India Movement is a fantastic initiative, launched under the visionary leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in 2019, with the aim of creating a healthier and more active nation. So many diverse events have been conducted through this movement – walking, jogging, and now cycling. It is really heartening to see,” she shared.

Sonia Lather, silver medallist at the 2016 World Boxing Championship, conveyed her enthusiasm for the event's inclusive nature. “Fitness should be the foremost priority for everyone, regardless of age,” Lather emphasised. “It was a truly enriching experience to ride alongside children as young as 6 or 7 years old, as well as individuals well over and under 70 years old.”

The nationwide events on March 30 also witnessed strong participation from students representing a diverse range of educational institutions -- Tagore International School EOK, Delhi Public School Gurugram Sec 45, Modern School Barakhamba Road, Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh, St Marks School Meera Bagh, Bal Bharati Public School Noida, DAV Public School CMC, Army Public School Sankar Vihar, Bal Bhavan Public School Mayur Vihar, DLF School Sahibabad and KV Sanghatan.

