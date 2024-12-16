Sorry to disappoint: Southee on missing out on 100 sixes in Test cricket

Hamilton, Dec 16 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will finish his Test career with 98 sixes, two short of centuries of sixes, as he was dismissed for two in the final innings of his career in the format during the third Test against England.

Southee has equalled former West Indies batter Chris Gayle's six-hitting record in the first innings of the ongoing Test at Seddon Park on Saturday. Southee and Gayle now have an equal number of sixes - 98 - in Test cricket, only behind Adam Gilchrist (100), Brendon McCullum (107) and Ben Stokes (133).

New Zealand's all-time leading wicket-taker Southee, walked out to bat for the final time in Test cricket and received a guard of honour from England players on Monday.

"It was a strange feeling. Never felt so much pressure coming into bat. But no, it was good fun. It's been a great couple of days for the lads. He (Brendon McCullum) said something - didn't quite hear him. But he's obviously been there for a long part of it and been a great mate. Nice that he's here for this final time as well. Any moment you take a wicket for NZ is a special time," Southee said at the stumps.

A veteran of 106 Tests and 389 wickets, Southee had announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game after the conclusion of the series against England.

"Like I've said before, as a kid growing up, to take one wicket - every time you get that feeling. It's a feeling I'll certainly miss. It's been such a big part of my life. Such an honour to do what I've been able to do," he said.

Southee fell two sixes short of reaching the landmark that has only been done by three batters in the history of test cricket.

"The next couple of days will hopefully be a good couple of days, but I'm sure an emotional couple of days as well. Sorry to disappoint (missing out on 100 Test sixes)," he added.

The 36-year-old took the centre-stage with a 10-ball 23, backed with one four and three sixes that helped the Black Caps breach the 300-run mark in the first innings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.