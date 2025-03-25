Sonam Kapoor honors mom Sunita for teaching her the true meaning of courage

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor took a moment to celebrate her mother, Sunita Kapoor, expressing her deep gratitude for the invaluable lessons she has imparted throughout her life.

In a heartfelt birthday note, Sonam thanked her mother for instilling strength, grace, and resilience, which have shaped her into the woman she is today. The actress' touching tribute highlights the powerful bond between mother and daughter. The 'Neerja' actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother on her special day with a heartwarming note.

For the caption, the proud daughter wrote, “To my favourite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light—happy, happy birthday! My constant through every season of life, showing me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love. Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you’ve taught me—through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support.”

Sonam added, “Thank you for being the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know. I love you more than words can ever express, Mama. Today and every day, I celebrate you.”

The ‘Khoobsurat’ actress also posted an array of photos featuring Sunita playing with her grandson Vayu. Other images show her posing with her daughters, Sonam and Rhea, as well as with husband Anil Kapoor.

Notably, Anil also wished his wife in the sweetest way possible. Calling her his ‘superwoman,’ the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to my superwoman... the best person who makes every day exciting just by being by my side. No matter the good, the bad, or the ugly, you make it worth it all! From the day I met you, you’ve been my best friend, my partner in everything that truly matters.”

The ‘Mr. India’ actor added, “Life with you isn’t just a journey—it’s an adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless memories. You are the heart of our home, the strength behind every success, and the reason I wake up every day with gratitude. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day, my love @kapoor.sunita! Love you now, always, and forever!”

