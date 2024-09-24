Snoop Dogg says he will never wear skinny jeans

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Rapper Snoop Dogg, who is popular for his flamboyant style, has revealed why he will never wear skinny jeans. He said that he fears he will never be able to get them off.

The 52-year-old “Young Wild & Free” hitmaker told people.com about how he would experiment with how skinny jeans looked on him.

“I’m skinny, so it’s going to be a problem getting in and out of these…, so please don’t,” he said.

“There’s a certain limit to the skinny, you know what I’m saying? We can’t do that, because I can’t have nobody helping me take my pants off like this, ‘Pull it off for me.’ We ain’t doing that. We are not doing that.”

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, added about working with his stylist Talia: “We work together as a great team of ideas and she understands fashion, fabric, she understands my look, my style.

“So it’s easy to work with somebody who can take your ideas and then bring them to life, not just on paper but on your body. She understands me. So we don’t ever clash.”

“For example, if I was to do a shoot for Louis Vuitton or Gucci, I would have her go get with them so they wouldn’t pull out something flamboyant that I definitely wouldn’t wear because they like to be experimental in those ads.”

“And we don’t experiment. We bring the fly to the ad. You give us that wardrobe and watch what we do with it.”

Snoop Dogg recently showed off a string of garish outfits while stepping in as a commentator for the 2024 Paris Olympics, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He sported a series of custom T-shirts emblazoned with faces of Olympic heroes including gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Coco Gauff.

