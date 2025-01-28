Skipper Smith seeks adaptability as Australia prepare for spin trial in Sri Lanka

Galle, Jan 28 (IANS) Australia’s stand-in captain Steven Smith has issued a clear message to his teammates as they gear up for a challenging two-Test series in Galle against Sri Lanka: be ready for spin and surprises. With his vast experience on the subcontinent, Smith knows all too well the challenges the surfaces in Sri Lanka pose, particularly in Galle, a venue infamous for its spin-friendly conditions.

Smith, one of Australia’s most accomplished batters, has a storied history in Sri Lanka. Averaging 49.75 on the island with two centuries to his name, he brings not only technical skills but also valuable lessons from past tours.

Reflecting on the 2016 series, where Australia suffered a 3-0 whitewash, Smith recalled how the batters struggled to pick the subtle variations of Sri Lankan spinners. "Last time we came, we played on one [surface] that spun from ball one, and the other one was pretty flat in the first innings and then spun a lot in the second innings," Smith was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

In 2022, Australia’s batters demonstrated significant improvement, even clinching a victory on a turning wicket. Smith credited this progress to the team’s proactive approach, focusing on scoring runs rather than merely surviving.

Galle’s pitches are notoriously unpredictable, offering extreme spin or starting flat before deteriorating rapidly. Smith emphasised the need for versatility. "Have plans for both kinds of surfaces. If it is extreme from the outset, then you need to be proactive and follow different methods to score runs. You just have to adapt as quickly as possible to what you get."

Smith’s 145 not out at Galle during a previous tour stands as a testament to this strategy. His innings was marked by innovative shot-making and clever movement around the crease to unsettle the bowlers.

From reverse sweeps to slogs and deft paddles, Smith’s ability to manipulate the field showcased how modern batters can counter spin-dominated conditions. "The game has changed a lot since I first came to the subcontinent," Smith noted, highlighting how batters now employ more aggressive and unconventional shots to counter spinners. "It’s good to see some of the shots these guys play to take the game forward."

This evolution has been critical for teams touring spin-heavy regions like Sri Lanka. Players like Smith lead by example, blending classical techniques with modern innovations to succeed in tough conditions.

While Smith is laser-focused on leading his side, there’s another milestone looming on the horizon: he is just one run away from becoming the fourth Australian batter to cross the coveted 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. The achievement will place him alongside legends like Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.

Smith admitted that the milestone weighed on him during Australia’s last Test of the home summer, where he fell for 33 and 4 against India, leaving him tantalisingly close to the landmark. "I’ll just try to put it out of my mind, to be honest. I probably thought too much about it in Sydney. This time I’ll just try to forget it and focus on the job at hand," he said.

As captain, Smith is also tasked with guiding less-experienced batters through the subcontinental challenge. His advice to them is simple yet profound: "Sometimes it spins. At other times it goes straight. Be ready for both." This clarity of thought and adaptability will be crucial for Australia’s success. With Sri Lanka’s spinners likely to pose a significant threat, Smith’s leadership and tactical nous could make the difference between victory and defeat.

The two-Test series in Galle starts on Wednesday at Galle International Cricket Stadium.

