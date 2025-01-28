King’s new track ‘Stay’ featuring Sapna Pabbi, explores love, longing

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter King, who is known for viral hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’, and ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others, has released his new track titled ‘Stay’. It is a love track, and its music video features actress Sapna Pabbi.

‘Stay’ is a heartfelt exploration of love, longing, and the bittersweet beauty. The track is composed in collaboration with international hitmakers Phil Cook, Joe Kearns, and Ines Dunn. The lyrics weave a tale of memories that linger, unspoken words that echo, and the hope that some bonds are never truly broken. The music video of the song blends thrill, intimacy, and breathtaking landscapes.

Talking about the song, King shared, “Some people come into our lives for a moment, but they leave an impact that lasts forever. ‘Stay’ is about that connection, raw, real, and unforgettable. Every lyric, every note carries that emotion, and I can’t wait for my fans to feel it too”.

With an unparalleled ability to craft global hits, KING has solidified his place as a dominant force in the music industry. His record-breaking track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ became India’s most streamed song of 2023, charting at number 1 spot on Spotify India for an incredible 126 days and peaking at #25 on the Spotify Global Top 50, making him the first-ever Indian artist to achieve this milestone.

His latest album ‘Monopoly Moves’ has redefined the Indian hip-hop landscape, and his international collaborations with Nick Jonas, Julia Michaels, and Gucci Mane have further cemented his global appeal.

Earlier, King had released his track ‘Pyaar Humara’, and said that the track is about embracing the full spectrum of love. 'Pyaar Humara' is the only love track from King’s album ‘MM’. The song blends afrobeat and R&B. For the track, King collaborated with music producer Bharg. In the track, King's vocals take centre-stage, pouring out his heart about the unforgiving nature of love and the challenges of maintaining fidelity.

He also released ‘Bumpa’ in collaboration with Jason Derulo. The track has an international sound, and said that it’s the responsibility of Indian artistes to take Indian culture and art across the world.

