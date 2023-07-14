SJVN contributes Rs 2 cr to Himachal CM Relief Fund

Shimla, July 14 (IANS) Public sector SJVN's Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma on Friday said they will contribute Rs 2 crore towards the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund.

He said the financial assistance would help people affected by rainfall and resultant floods that had hit various parts of the state this week.

Heavy rains and cloudbursts have triggered flooding, landslides, collapse of home and bridge that have severely disrupted access even to basic amenities.

Sharma said SJVN will always remain in forefront in assisting the government's efforts in relief measures.

"We stand by the people of the state in this hour of distress and express our solidarity and support to the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. We hope that the funds will aid the people as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods. I also appeal everyone to generously donate to help the needy to tide over the calamity," said Sharma.

He also expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to landslides and flash floods.

Earlier, SJVN employees have voluntarily donated their one-day salary amounting to Rs 55 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

