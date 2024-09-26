Sixth Schedule areas, Barak Valley to be kept out of Assam Accord clause 6

Guwahati, Sep 26 (IANS) The Assam government is set to implement the recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sarma committee report regarding clause 6 of the Assam Accord, keeping Barak Valley and Sixth Schedule areas outside of the purview.

In Assam, the Barak Valley region is dominated by Bengali-speaking people and carrying out the recommendations of the Sarma committee report may attract some conflict. That is why the state government has decided to keep the region outside of the clause 6 committee report, an official said on Thursday.

Moreover, the Sixth Schedule areas -- Bodoland Territorial Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous District Council and Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council -- will also be kept outside the implementations of clause 6 committee report. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution protects tribal populations and their interests through autonomous governance. It applies to Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram and establishes autonomous institutional mechanisms which have legislative, judicial and executive powers for governance.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met with a delegation team of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to discuss the committee recommendations on clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

CM Sarma said, “We have discussed the Biplab Kumar Sarma committee report at length with the AASU leaders. The panel gave 67 recommendations regarding the implementation of clause 6. Out of a total 67 points, 40 recommendations come under the purview of the state government while in 12 cases, the involvement of both state and Central government is required. In the rest of the recommendations, the Centre has to take the required steps.”

He argued that AASU leaders agreed with the state government and that an action plan in this regard would be prepared.

“We will prepare an action plan regarding the recommendations of the committee and it will be submitted to AASU on October 25. On that day, another meeting will be held with the student body leaders,” CM Sarma said.

To recall, the Assam Accord, signed after a six-year agitation (1979–1985), stipulates that all foreigners who entered the state after March 24, 1971, will be deported regardless of their religious affiliation.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.