APEDA, Arunachal govt promote agri, processed food product exports

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) To promote agricultural and processed food product exports from the northeast region, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government, hosted an international conclave cum buyer-seller meet (IBSM), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

Organised at Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang, The event enabled direct interactions between 11 international buyers from three countries -- the UAE, Nepal and Bhutan -- with 17 Indian exporters from seven states and union territories (UTs) including Assam, Maharashtra, Delhi, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal.

The exporters from across the country also interacted with over 50 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and 200 farmers from Arunachal Pradesh who participated in the event to understand the agri produce quality, availability and production quantities.

At the event, State Chief Minister Pema Khandu committed to developing the agricultural and allied sectors, enhancing farmer’s livelihoods, empowering self-help groups and encouraged women-led development.

He envisions enhancing agri-exports of GI-tagged Khaw Tai Rice (known as Khamti Rice), Mandarin Orange, Kiwi, Apple, Persimmon, Yak Cheese (Churpi), among others, to South East Asian and ASEAN countries.

He encouraged domestic and international buyers to be a boon for the state and invest in the state’s untapped potential.

The event focused on the farmers of the region for their unwavering commitment in producing the state’s finest Kiwi, Mandarin Oranges, Apples, walnuts and Value-Added Products like wines, amongst others.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev encouraged the identification of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)/Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) from Arunachal Pradesh for participation in key national and international Trade Fairs for market access, promotion and outreach.

He assured that APEDA and the state government are committed to working together closely for the identification and development of focused agriculture products from Arunachal Pradesh for exports to international markets, infrastructure development and training and capacity building of farmers.

APEDA facilitated meaningful trade discussions amongst policymakers, buyers, exporters, exhibitors, industry leaders and experts from key sectors.

