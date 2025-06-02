Sikkim: 3 dead as landslide strikes Indian Army camp, rescue ops underway

Gangtok, June 2 (IANS) Three people lost their lives, four sustained injuries, and several remain unaccounted for after a massive landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, struck an Indian Army camp at Chaten in Sikkim's Lachen district.

The disaster unfolded at around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening following continuous downpours that loosened the mud on the mountainside, sending debris crashing down onto the camp, the Trishakti Corps division of the Indian Army announced on Monday.

Those confirmed dead include Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada. Their mortal remains have been recovered by emergency response teams.

Four personnel with minor injuries have also been rescued from the site. Rescue operations are still underway for six missing individuals, with efforts continuing despite the hazardous weather and rugged terrain.

Lieutenant General Zubin Minwalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Trishakti Corps, visited the site to personally oversee the ongoing rescue efforts.

The Indian Army has launched a large-scale search and rescue mission to trace the missing personnel, working around-the-clock under extremely challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, the broader flood situation across the northeastern states remains grim.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic conversations with the chief ministers of Assam Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, as well as the Governor of Manipur.

Home Minister Shah spoke to Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu; and Sikkim's Prem Singh Tamang; as well as the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to enquire about the evolving flood scenario and the preparedness of the states.

The landslide disaster, a consequence of days of torrential rain, has not only damaged local infrastructure but also left over 1,200 tourists stranded in the Lachen and Lachung regions.

Large-scale evacuation efforts have been initiated that are supported jointly by government officials and local communities striving to ensure the safety of those affected.

On Sunday, the River Teesta swelled dangerously in Chungthang, Mangan District, near the former site of the Teesta Stage 3 dam, which was destroyed during the glacial lake outburst flood in 2023.

The rising water levels have sparked fresh concerns over the safety of low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the region through early June, posing additional challenges to rescue and relief operations already underway.

