Siemens-RVNL consortium bags Rs 766 crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Siemens Ltd-Rail Vikas Nigam Limited consortium has bagged an order for about Rs 766 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the electrification of the Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project.

Siemens said that its share of the order as part of the consortium is approximately Rs 558 crore for the design, engineers and to install and commission the rail electrification technologies as well as a digital solution comprising Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.

The project covers 30 stations spanning over 58 kilometres connecting Bengaluru Airport terminal to the Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots.

With this order, Siemens is present in 11 out of 20 cities that have a Metro in India, the company said.

