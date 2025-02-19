Shweta Tripathi on her debut as producer: I want to create stories that spark meaningful conversations

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi is stepping into the world of production with a new vision.

The actress recently expressed her desire to create stories that not only entertain but also spark meaningful conversations. In a statement, the 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' actress shared, “As an actor, I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love, support, and respect from the industry, critics, and audiences. I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge conventions and offer fresh perspectives. Over the years, I’ve worked on projects that resonate deeply and break stereotypes, and now, with all the support I’ve received, I feel inspired to tell my own stories. Filmmaking is such a collaborative process, and I want to immerse myself in every aspect of it. Especially now, as women are gaining more agency and opportunities, it feels like the ideal time to embrace and celebrate this positive change to its fullest.”

Tripathi added, “This new chapter excites me as it allows me to collaborate with talented storytellers and bring unique, impactful narratives to life. I want to create a space for stories that spark meaningful conversations, challenge norms, and inspire change. While acting will always be my passion, producing offers me the chance to contribute to the industry in a new and fulfilling way. I’m currently working on my first project, and I look forward to sharing more details very soon.”

Shweta is known for her work in critically acclaimed films and series such as “Masaan,” “Cargo,” “Mirzapur franchise,” “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein franchise,” “Haraamkhor,” and “Gone Kesh, Kaalkoot,” amongst others.

The 39-year-old actress, who is married to actor and rapper Chaitanya Sharma, was recently seen in the romantic crime thriller series “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,” directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

The series also starred Tahir Raj Bhasinand Anchal Singh in the lead roles, along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" season 2 dropped on November 22 on Netflix.

