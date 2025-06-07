Shriya Pilgaonkar interacts with women Police Officers for her role in 'Chhal Kapat The Deception'

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has taken on the role of a police officer for the drama "Chhal Kapat The Deception".

In order to enhance her performance, Shriya interacted with the female police officers of Uttar Pradesh, including ADG Padmaja Chauhan. She was further introduced to 1090, a cutting-edge women’s redressal helpline in the state.

Calling her time in Lucknow an eye-opener, Shriya said, “Lucknow has such a timeless charm. I have visited the city many times including for shoots and I’ve always admired the city for its rich culture, warm people, and lip-smacking food."

Shedding light on her conversation with the lady officers, she added, "But what truly moved me was meeting the incredible women police officers and learning about the 1090 helpline. It’s not just a call centre—it’s a lifeline for women across Uttar Pradesh. I was amazed by the scale of operations and the commitment with which these officers handle distress calls, often from women in deeply vulnerable situations. The way they respond—with empathy, urgency, and resolve—left a lasting impact on me."

Revealing how her experience enriched her character Devika for "Chhal Kapat The Deception", the diva went on to say, "It also gave me newfound love for my character in 'Chhal Kapat The Deception'. Devika, the character I play, isn’t just a cop—she’s a woman balancing her own pain and past while standing tall in the face of injustice. I hope audiences connect with that emotional truth when they watch the series”.

Set in a village near Burhanpur, "Chhal Kapat The Deception" talks about a rising social media influencer, who is found dead at her friend's wedding.

Made under the direction of Ajay Bhuyan, the project boasts a stellar cast including Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva, among others.

Produced by Juggernaut Production, "Chhal Kapat The Deception"

premiered on ZEE5 on June 6.

