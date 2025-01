Shiva, Sachin enter quarterfinals of men’s Boxing Nationals

Bareilly, Jan 11 (IANS) Shiva Thapa and Sachin Siwach continued their stellar campaigns, securing emphatic victories on Day 4 at the 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship, to enter the quarterfinals.

Thapa, representing Assam, maintained his dominant form in the Welterweight (60-65kg) category with a 5-0 win over Himanshu Sangwan, while former World Youth Champion Sachin delivered another commanding performance in his respective bout, defeating Manipur’s Kingson Pukhrambam by the same margin.

Devendra Solanki of Rajasthan has been one of the standout performers of the tournament so far. Competing in the Flyweight (47-50kg) category, Solanki once again showcased his skill and determination in securing his third straight win of the championship.

He beat Mizoram’s Zorammuana with a unanimous decision to progress to the last eight stage. Meanwhile, Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh pulled off a major upset by defeating 2022 Youth World Boxing Champion (63.5kg) Vanshaj Kumar of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) with a commanding 5-0 verdict, advancing to the quarterfinals in style.

Back in the ring, Punjab's Gopi brought an end to Govind Sahani’s impressive run, securing a Round 3 victory in the Flyweight category to stall the Strandja Memorial silver medallist’s progress.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Bhanu Prakash delivered a statement performance with a knockout win over Goa's Umesh Chavan, advancing to the next round.

Overall, it was another productive day for the Services Sports Control Board, as they continued to assert their dominance in the championship. Alongside Sachin, Hitesh Gulia (Light Middleweight), Deepak (Welterweight), Jugnoo (Cruiserweight), and Vishal (Heavyweight) all secured victories to book their spots in the quarterfinals, further solidifying SSCB’s stronghold in the competition.

