Sharvari shares her Monday motivation featuring her abs

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Sharvari has shared a glimpse of her Monday motivation and it includes her working out and building muscles for her upcoming film “Alpha”.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images. In the first picture, the actress is seen holding a medicinal workout ball. In the other images, she is flaunting her abs and her toned body.

She wrote, “Ready for round 3 #Alpha #MondayMotivation”.

On September 11, it was reported that actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are prepping hard for their next physically challenging schedule of “Alpha” in Mumbai.

A source had said: “The most dangerous, physically taxing schedule of Alpha awaits for Alia and Sharvari.”

The source shared that a heavily secured set has been put up for the schedule, which will take place for 15 days.

“A heavily guarded set has been put up in Mumbai and the two will need to be in the best physical fitness to be able to pull off the massive stunts that have been planned for the two.”

According to the source Alia and Sharvari will be seen doing a lot of action in the film.

Talking about her Monday motivation, the source said that she is documenting her body transforming for “Alpha” through these images.

“And she too is pushing to be her fittest best for this schedule. It is going to test her because the schedule will film some of the most incredible action stunts,” said the source.

“This intensely physical schedule will last for about 15 days and all precaution has been taken in terms of prep so that the two actors are ready to execute what’s planned for them smoothly.”

Sharvari has had an incredible 2024 at the cinemas. She has delivered a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster with “Munjya”.

