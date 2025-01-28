Sharvari joins photographer Sutej Pannu to spread joy at Dadar flower market

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Popular photographer Sutej Singh Pannu, known for his heartwarming images and videos capturing people from all walks of life, teamed up with actress Sharvari at Mumbai’s iconic Dadar flower market.

Recently, the duo set out to spread joy among the flower vendors, making their day memorable with kindness and warmth. In a video shared on Instagram, Sharvari is seen picking up a camera herself, capturing portraits of the vendors in their element. In the heartfelt clip, Sutej asked Sharvari about them taking the photographs together. The ace photographer also explains to the locals how to pose.

As the actress is prepared to leave, Sutej asks her, “You brought smiles to their faces, how did you feel?” The Munjya actress replied, saying, “I felt very happy. These pure moments are very special and making them smile made my day.”

Sutej Singh shared the video on his Instagram and penned a lengthy note that read, “The path of inner healing opens a portal to eternal creative energy. As you align with your true self, the urge to create flows naturally through your being. The journey of inner mastery is the journey of aligning with your divine artist. By unlearning self-sabotaging mind patterns, you become more receptive to untapped potential and inspired ideas. When your purpose aligns with your sacred gifts, creation becomes an offering to existence itself. Anything born from this space of purity carries a soulful, healing impact—one that resonates across time, touching hearts for generations to come. Spreading joy with @sharvari at the Dadar flower market!.”

In terms of work, Sharvari started her career in 2015 as an assistant director for Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She then made her acting debut in 2020 with Kabir Khan's war drama series "The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye." She was last seen in the film "Vedaa," alongside John Abraham. Sharvari will next be seen in the upcoming film "Alpha," a part of the YRF spy universe, which stars Alia Bhatt.

