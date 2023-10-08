'Shakti Didi' to begin work every Wednesday in UP

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided that every Wednesday, a team of two female police officers , known as Shakti Didi, will visit villages and cities to inform women about the government's women-centric schemes and its benefits.

Moreover, the female police officers will also try to find solutions to their problems by coordinating with various departments.

During the visit to Gram and Nyaya Panchayats, BC Sakhi, Revenue Lekhpal, ANM, Asha worker and others appointed for Gram and Nyaya Panchayat will also be present along with Shakti Didi. Similar action plans will be created for urban areas as well.

The UP government has prepared department-wise action plans for the next phase of the Mission Shakti Scheme dedicated to women's safety, dignity, and empowerment.

The responsibility for this work has been assigned to the Home Department, which has, in turn, entrusted Shakti Didi with the task, said a government spokesman.

During the visit to urban areas with Gram and Nyay Panchayats, communication will be established with the women of Gram and Nyay Panchayats at 3 major points mainly by 'Shakti Didi' in coordination with the personnel of other government departments.

The first point will be to spread awareness about women's safety, while the second will be to provide information about various government schemes. The third point will be to provide information regarding various helpline numbers and forums for disposal of various complaints, including those of violence against them.

For women's safety, Shakti Didi will inform women about the various major laws related to women and children, such as, protection from domestic violence, dowry ban, prevention of sexual harassment at workplace, prevention of immoral trafficking, POCSO, prohibition of child marriage, child labour and major crimes against the dignity of women in the Indian Penal Code etc. They will also be taught how they can use these laws to prevent crimes against them.

Similarly, Shakti Didi will also provide information about various government schemes.

These will include schemes that the Yogi government has started primarily for women's welfare.

Shakti Didi will also provide information about various helpline numbers and forums issued by the Yogi government for addressing issues related to women, including cases of women's violence and other complaints.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.