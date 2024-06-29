Sex video scandal: Prajwal Revanna remanded to judicial custody till July 8

Bengaluru, June 29 (IANS) A court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Saturday remanded former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, prime accused in sex video scandal, to judicial custody till July 8.

Prajwal was produced before the court by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as his police custody had ended on Saturday.

Prajwal’s counsel submitted that Prajwal needed to be shifted to a private hospital in the backdrop of illness. However, the court instructed him to submit a plea in this regard to jail authorities.

The court stated that if the jail authorities permit, the matter will be taken up on Monday. Prajwal will be shifted to the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The SIT sleuths had taken Prajwal into their custody in connection with the fourth sexual case filed against him.

Prajwal’s brother JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna was also arrested and is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with forceful unnatural sex cases lodged by the JD (S) male workers. Their father H.D. Revanna, a JD (S) MLA, was jailed and released on conditional bail. Mother Bhavani Revanna is also out on conditional bail in connection with a kidnap case linked to the sex video scandal.

