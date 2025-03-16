Seven key aides of Amritpal Singh to be brought from Dibrugarh Jail to Punjab

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) The Punjab Police is all set to bring back seven key aides of Amritpal Singh of 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) from the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam to the state and formally arrest them in an attack case to face the law and consequences of their actions, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

The DGP said that those who are being brought back to Punjab have been identified as Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Gill, Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, Harjeet Singh, and Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal.

Presently, all these individuals have been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in the Dibrugarh jail for the last two years.

DGP Yadav said a high-level strong police party headed by Superintendent of Police Harinder Singh Gill is stationed at the Dibrugarh Jail to execute the arrest of the seven upon completion of their NSA detention period.

The Punjab Police will subsequently produce them before a court in Dibrugarh to secure transit remand, ensuring their swift return to Punjab to face trial, he added.

As per the information, on February 23, 2023, Amritpal Singh and his supporters took refuge under Sri Palki Sahib with the Guru Granth Sahib and attacked the Ajnala police station to free their associate identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan.

In this regard, the Amritsar Rural Police had registered a case under Sections 307, 353, 186, 332, 333, 506, 120-B, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the police station in Ajnala. Sharing more details, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Satinder Singh accompanied by SSP Maninder Singh, said starting from Monday, seven of the 10 detainees will be brought back to Punjab to face trial in different cases registered across the state.

"We will make their (seven individuals) formal arrest registered at the Ajnala police station to begin investigations in the case," he said.

