Series against NZ a big opportunity to go out and play as per my role: Georgia Voll

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Australia’s hard-hitting opener Georgia Voll said the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand are a big opportunity for her to go out at the top of the order and play as per the role assigned to her.

Since December last year, Georgia has been on a dream run – hitting her first international century in her debut ODI series against India in December and followed up with T20I and Test debuts during the Women’s Ashes in January.

She then turned out for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League as a replacement player for Chamari Athapaththu and enthralled everyone with her stunning 99 not out off just 56 balls. Recently, Georgia was snapped up by Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred draft.

"I was probably not satisfied with the way that I played the T20s in the Ashes. So it's a big opportunity for me to go out and play the role that I've been asked to play and, if I get the opportunity, get the team off to a really nice start up at the top with Moons (Beth Mooney).

"(It’s about) just taking the game a little bit deeper. In the first game, I got us off to a bit of a flyer, but I was disappointed to get out in that way and not taking the game a little bit deeper. So that's my focus – not to change my mindset and still be really positive, but take it a little bit deeper and give us the chance to get a really big score," Georgia was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Talking about her short stint in the WPL, which began with a three-ball duck, Georgia said, "I think I put a little bit of expectation on myself … they got me in for a reason, to do a role at the top and after my first innings, I was obviously pretty disappointed. (There was) a little bit of added self-pressure there to try and do something in the last two, and I was lucky enough for them to come off."

She signed off by saying that she will take stock of how her cricketing summer happened once the series against New Zealand is over. "It's pretty good knowing that the move to the Thunder paid off and when you're enjoying your cricket, that's when you perform your best. (What I’ve learnt) is just the way that I want to play my cricket.

"I've always been someone that wants to hit the ball hard and take the game on … but sometimes you can get caught up in (how many overs you have to bat). I think I've found the way that I want to go about my batting, which is taking the game on, but not taking too many high risks.

"Just being backed to play that role as well has been really nice. It's pretty special that everything's happened a lot quicker than I imagined. I think at the end of the season, I'll sit back and reflect on that, but we've got a big series over here first."

